But the Pompey boss detailed how his club’s scouts are scouring the market across the Irish Sea for exciting emerging talent.

The Blues were this week linked with the striker, who’s bagged 17 goals this season for Northern Irish champions Larne.

Championship trio Birmingham City, Wigan and Blackpool have all also been touted for a move for the 23-year-old.

Portsmouth boss Jose Mousinho has ruled out a move for Larne striker Lee Bonis.

Mousinho has now shot down the national reports and made it clear Bonis is not someone he’s currently aware of.

When asked if Pompey were interested in the striker, Mousinho said: "I read that - and I genuinely haven’t seen anything of Lee.

"Sometimes it’s good to pick up the Portsmouth News, then I can go on to Wyscout and have a little look at these players! That’s something I will do, but there’s nothing on that one from our end - and I’m not sure where it’s come from.”

Despite not looking to move for Bonis, Mousinho explained how Pompey’s recruitment team are looking at gems they can find in Ireland.

The 36-year-old has seen how that proved fertile ground to harvest when with former club Oxford – and that is something the head coach is looking to do at Pompey moving forward.

Mousinho added: “We’ve got a head of recruitment and scouts who’ve been over in Ireland and had a good look at the players over there.

