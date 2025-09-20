POST-MATCH VERDICT: Jim Ervin 'relieved' Ballymena United pick up a point despite late collapse

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 20th Sep 2025, 18:58 BST
Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin admitted his side produced a sub-par performance as a late penalty denied them all three points at Seaview.

Here’s what he had to say after Calvin McCurry’s opener was cancelled out by Fraser Bryden’s late spot kick.

THINK YOU HAD THE GAME WON?

"I don't think we ever looked like we had it wrapped up, to be honest. I thought we were poor from start to finish today.

Jim Ervin was unhappy with his side's performance at Seaviewplaceholder image
Jim Ervin was unhappy with his side's performance at Seaview

“Really, really poor. But when you go 1-0 up and you're going into the closing stages, it's about seeing the game out. It's about doing the simple things right.

“We didn't do it. We didn't want to track runners today and took gambles by trying to win balls that were never there to be won.

“Stand up, force them back, defend your area like we did on Tuesday night. All the hard work from Tuesday night has gone to pot today when we put in a performance like that.

"Probably relieved, to be honest, come the end of the game that we've got away with a point. I think we got what we deserved later on.”

DISAPPOINTED YOU DIDN’T BACK THE LINFIELD GAME UP?

"We've warned the players all week.

“I warned them straight after the game Tuesday night. I've been in this position myself so many times as a player. You do well against the likes of the league champions at home and then you go and follow it up with a negative result.

“I've warned them straight after Tuesday night. I've warned them on Thursday night. I've warned them again today before the game.

“Our performance levels just weren't good enough. Out of possession, in possession, wasn't good enough.”

ONLY POSITIVE LEAVING WITH SOMETHING TO SHOW FOR YOUR EFFORTS?

“Yeah, it is.

“It's a difficult place to come as we're well aware. When you're 1-0 up late in the game, go and see it out. Go and see it out.

“You have to be dogged. We're dogged on Tuesday night. Linfield never looked like scoring.

“Crusaders looked like scoring today. That's the difference. You can't pick and choose when you want to defend.”

