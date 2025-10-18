Rodney McAree says his side were punished for giving up too many chances as their four-match winning run came to an end at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-0 loss at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE LOSS:

"I thought we started the game well and we were decent for the first 10 to 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It then fell apart after that but I think Coleraine are a very good team and the best we’ve played this season.

"They are well-drilled, well-coached and they have very good players but they haven’t had to work overly hard for the goals.

"They have all came from individual mistakes from ourselves in terms of giving the ball away and making rash decisions, which we’ve got punished for.

"Our form and performances over this past while has been good but we were miles off it today if we’re honest.

"We were well beaten.

TIMING OF THE GOALS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 2-0 down at half-time, you go in and cling onto the hope of getting back into it by scoring the next goal.

"But we gave the ball away and the far end of the pitch and it ends up in the back of our net.

"We gave the ball away for the fourth near our dugout and it ends up in a penalty kick.

"It’s disappointing as you give yourself no opportunity of getting back into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But listen, we’ve had a lot of good days over this past while, today has been a negative and not good enough, but we have to move on as quickly as we can.

MESSAGE TO THE PLAYERS:

"I think we just have to stop making the individual errors that we made today.

"They presented opportunities for Coleraine, first and foremost, and we haven't been doing that over this past while.

"We haven't been gifting opportunities to the opposition. If you gift opportunities to a team like Coleraine who have the quality that they have, you're going to get punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for us, we got punished today, but it's about getting back to basics.