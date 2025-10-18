Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins believes his players scored at good times after a 4-0 win against Dungannon Swifts.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN?

"I’m really delighted, delighted.

"I wasn't delighted with the first ten minutes, I thought we were a bit flat, I thought it was just generally flat around the place, but we got a brilliant breakaway goal, a great counter-attack.

"Our second goal was brilliant, the build-up to the second goal was really, really good as well, and that gave us a real platform in the game.

"We've got in the habit of scoring early in the second half as well, so Joel kind of put the game to bed.

"I thought out of possession today, our intensity getting after them because they're a good team in possession, and I thought defensively and our press was really, really good.”

TIMING OF THE GOALS:

"Every time we score a goal is a great time, but the timing of the goals was really good.

"And the quality of the goals are really good, particularly the second goal, I thought it was a fantastic team goal.

"I know it's gone in off one of their players, but I thought the play leading up to it was brilliant.

"I thought the speed of our play was really good, I think we can control the game slightly more, but I have to be delighted.

“Listen, these are a really, really good group of lads who want to get better, who want to be successful, and it gives you a real chance when you have a group like that.”

CLINICAL EDGE:

"To be honest, I think we should have been more in front at half time.

"We created loads of chances, so credit to the players, showing the real hunger, real appetite for the game, and we'll get back in next weekend.

"It's funny when you lose a game, you spend two or three days doom and gloom, when you win a game you enjoy it for 20 minutes and then you start thinking about the next game.