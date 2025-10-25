Whilst delighted to watch his side score twice late on to seal all three points against Crusaders – Glentoran chief Declan Devine knows his side failed to hit top gear at Seaview.

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-2 win at their city rivals.

IMPORTANCE TO HAVE A SQUAD TO MAKE CHANGES?

"Even at half-time I was disappointed we were a goal up because I didn't think we'd done enough of the ball, we didn't have enough penetration in our play, and we didn't ask enough questions.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine (right)

"We came off the game...so it wasn't any real surprise to find ourselves behind in the game because I didn't think we had the control in the second half that we had in the first half.

"But at the same time, as you say, subs coming on, Liam Burt, really gave us a bit of a swagger, a bit of quality, and was able to break lines when he was travelling with the ball.

"But we know we didn't play to the levels we're capable of, and at the same time that's a big positive, because to come from behind at Seaview when you're six or seven minutes away from a defeat, and to actually win it, it has to be a testimony to the team because they kept going and that was the most important.

"The three points today, by hook or by crook, was the most important.

"To be winning, to be behind, to actually get across the line, I think it's testimony to the quality that we have within the group.”

LIAM BURT’S IMPACT:

"He's a quality player. He's been unfortunate with niggles and injuries.

"We're missing Jordan Stewart, we're missing Danny Amos, we were missing a lot of players today.

"But at the same time, you have that quality. I thought Ryan Cooney really gave us real quality at right back, then right wing back, when we changed the three at the back.

"So, full testimony to Crusaders as well because for such a young side and a lot of talented young players, we knew it was going to be tough here.

"But when we find ourselves 1-0 at half-time, we've got to really turn the screw and go and get that second goal and try and really close the game out.

"We didn't do that and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Thankfully, with the determination and the quality of the group, they were able to do that.”

PAT HOBAN LEADING THE LINE:

"Listen, his all-round play, he's outstanding.

"He's a very knowledgeable centre-forward. He's experienced in his ability to take the ball in, and I felt then that with the running power of Fisher, when he came on, and Burt linking with Pat in that wee pocket, just in the ten position, and I thought it gives us real quality.

“But as I say, look, there's a big competition for places here, like to have somebody like David Fisher to come on, Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart and Danny Amos to come back – there's a lot of quality still to come.

"When we reflect at the end of the season, nobody will remember that we were average enough for an hour.