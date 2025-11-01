Michael O’Connor conceded his Glenavon team were beaten by the better side on the day – but believes the timing of Coleraine’s two opening goals were a bitter pill to swallow.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

REFLECTIONS ON THE LOSS:

"I think the timing of the goals...just before half-time and after half-time sort of, I wouldn't say killed the game, but sort of hit us a bit.

Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor

"I thought we were still in the game at that stage. We were then 3-0 down and then you’re having to put forwards on the pitch and sort of go for it a bit.

"As a result, we were always going to leave gaps at the back. We did that, and then the keeper got sent off.

"I think that's the game done after that when they score, you know, not long after.

"It's 4-0, it's 5-0, and then, yeah, the only positive was Paul McGovern today.”

MCGOVERN’S WONDER STRIKE:

"He's got that in his locker.

"But you look at the chance Bridel (Bosakani) had about five minutes before Cooper scored.

"If he takes that, it's a different game. But that's the story of our season.

"We're getting into decent positions but just not putting the ball in the back of the net.

SCORELINE UNFAIR GIVEN THE CIRCUMSTANCES?

"You know, you come to Coleraine away, it's a tough place to come.

"Once the red card happens you sort of try to just sit in and take the 3-0.

"Fair play to Murphy, he put his hand up and wanted to go in, but if you have a keeper in there, he maybe he saves the last two goals.

"But, no, I thought Coleraine deserved the win today. I thought we showed them a bit too much respect at times...but we know they’ve got good player.