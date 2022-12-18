Linfield’s Eetu Vertainen celebrates his goal against Dungannon at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The big Finn not only bagged his ninth goal of the season in Saturday’s demolition of Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park but produced another performance full of tricks and treats.

Chris McKee, Cammy Palmer and substitute Liam McStravick – he signed his first professional contract last week – were also on the mark against Dean Shiels’ relegation-theatened side, who failed to muster a shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Their day was compounded in the dying seconds when defender Caolan Marron was dismissed for a needless foul on Matty Clarke – a red card that rules him out of the Boxing Day game against Newry City.

Linfield’s Christopher McKee was on target against Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

But it was Vertainen – he’s on a season loan deal from Scottish club St Johnstone -- who caught the eye with another impressive showing.

“Whenever he plays on the front foot, he’s aggressive and he’s a handful,” said Oliver, who recently gained his UEFA Pro License. “It’s his second spell at the club and it’s certainly his most consistent spell.

“That’s because he’s getting a run of games – that has helped him. He is working harder off the ball, which was something we emphasised to Eetu.

“When he came here on loan last season, it was a bit stop-start, that was because he sustained a couple of injuries. This season he is injury-free and he now showing the form we all know he is capable of.”

Linfield legend Jamie Mulgrew is presented with a shirt to mark his 700th appearance in the game against Dungannon Swifts.

Oliver, standing in for manager David Healy, labelled his team’s performance as ‘a professional job, from start to finish’.

“We managed the game well; we bossed things all over the pitch,” he added. “We scored some good goals, which was pleasing.

“It’s been a difficult period, from the European campaign at the start of the season. We had a wobble after that, but the boys have shown character, they always do.

“Momentum is a big thing in football, and we’ve got a bit of it going for us now. But it’s only three points, no one will be getting carried away.”

Dungannon boss Shiels admitted his boys just had no answer to the high-flying Blues.

“They are the best team we have played by a mile,” he said. “We have played the top six teams twice and they are the best.

“Linfield had a poor run by their own high standards earlier in the season, but I don’t think anyone with any football intelligence would ever rule Linfield out (of the title race).

“They are such a threat with match-winners all over the pitch. I admit, we just couldn’t handle (Joel) Cooper out there. Cooper and Vertainen were just too much for us."

“Linfield were exceptional, you have to give them credit. As poor as we’ve played, sometimes you must give credit to the opposition, when they were as good as they were.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Pepper, Callacher, Roscoe, Clarke, Mulgrew (McStravick 66), Shields, Palmer, Cooper (McClean 66), McKee (Stewart 77), Vertainen (Devine 77).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Finlayson.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee (McGinty 71), Marron, Animasahun, Ruddy, Mayse, Knowles, O’Connor (Gallagher 46), Bruna (S Scott 58), Walsh, Campbell (Cushnie 71).

Unused subs: Nelson, J Scott, Lynch.

