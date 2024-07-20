Pre-season round-up: Six of the best for European hopefuls Cliftonville as Ballyclare Comrades score late in 1-1 draw versus Linfield
The Reds ran out 6-2 victors against 'Stute as Ruaidhri Donnelly (2), Ryan Curran, Sean Stewart and Joe Gormley (2) all found the back of the net.
Jim Magilton's host Latvian side FK Auda in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday evening.
Elsewhere, Jack Kinner headed in a late equaliser for Ballyclare Comrades as they drew 1-1 with Linfield at Dixon Park, with Darragh McBrien on target for the visitors.
Carrick hit the goal trail at Lisburn Distillery as they ran out 8-0 victors, whilst Portadown edged to a 2-1 success at Championship side H&W Welders.
Coleraine participated in two games as they beat Dergview 2-0 at home, with Matthew Shevlin's solitary goal then enough to edge out Armagh City.
Dungannon Swifts were also in action twice as Newington and Ballinamallard United visited Stangmore Park as the hosts ran out 7-2 and 3-1 winners respectively.
Championship outfit Annagh United clinched a 3-2 win against Loughgall as Glenavon and Ards played out a 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park on Friday night.
