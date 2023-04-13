News you can trust since 1737
Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts, but it will only come into effect at the end of the 2025-26 season.

By PA Sport Staff
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to voluntarily reduce gambling advertising.

Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising,” a statement read.

Premier League clubs have agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season.
“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.”

Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences, the PA news agency understands.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years too.

It is understood that gambling brands can feature in other areas, which include shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

