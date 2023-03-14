The Old Trafford giants are one of the headline acts in a 16 strong Premier Section and after success in the Junior category last summer, the Red Devils will be aiming to secure their first Premier title since 2014.

Indeed, one of the stars of their last success in 2014, Marcus Rashford, has gone on to become a global star and is currently one of Europe’s in form strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are joined in the Premier Section by Carabao Cup runners-up Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, who are making their debut at the tournament.

Manchester United SuperCupNI 2022 Junior Section Champions.

SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard said Manchester United’s support for the tournament is testament to how well respected it is among decision makers at Old Trafford.

“Over our 40-year history, we have been incredibly well supported by Manchester United and in the past the tournament has acted as a launchpad for their young players to go on and make their mark for the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are always incredibly well supported at the tournament and attract large crowds at every game.

“I know from the conversations we have on a regular basis with Nick Cox, head of the academy, that it is a tournament their young players look forward to and they are told about how the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga used their experiences at the tournament to progress into the first team and become household names.”

The Old Trafford side are joined in the tournament by Newcastle United, who last appeared at the tournament in 2019 when they were defeated by a classy Valencia side.

Leonard said it was exciting to see two further Premier League sides confirm their place in the Premier Section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last decade we have been well supported by Newcastle United and they have a rich history in the tournament. It is also exciting to see Brighton and Hove Albion making their debut. They have had a real breakthrough year in the Premier League and the model they have in place at the club focuses on bringing through young players and providing them with opportunities to perform in the Premier League.”

Scottish giants Rangers also confirmed their place in the Premier Section. The Glaswegian outfit were runners-up last year in the Junior tournament and first team manager Michael Beale is a huge supporter of the tournament and he brought over teams from Chelsea when he was involved with their Academy.

A Surf Select side from the United States is joined by North East Rush, who primarily attract players from the North East coast of the United States and will make their debut in the male section, having played in the female section last summer.