PREMIERSHIP: Darren Mullen delighted with new signings

Newry City AFC have moved to strengthen their panel ahead of the new Danske Bank Premiership season with the signings of Stephen Teggart and Dale Montgomery.

Both players have caught the eye of Newry boss Darren Mullen in recent seasons, and he moved quickly to secure their signatures.

“Stephen is a player we’ve known about for a while now and one we are delighted to finally get into the club,” said Mullen.

“He was a very promising young player at Banbridge Rangers and has thrived under Stuart King at Banbridge Town in recent years. We know there was serious interest in him from other Irish League clubs, so it’s a good way to start our summer signings.

“He’s a versatile player and is at an age where I know he will develop even further at the club.

“I’m also delighted to make Dale the second new signing of the summer. He’s a lad who has played Premiership football and due to his performances with Loughgall this year has generated plenty of interest.

“I’m pleased he has decided to join us at The Showgrounds and I’ve no doubt he will enjoy his time at the club.”

Both players are already looking forward to the new campaign with their new club.

“Personally I am delighted to have signed for such a big club and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of Premiership football,” said Teggart.

“I watched Newry play a few times this season and I was really impressed, I can’t wait to get stuck into preseason and get to know the boys.”

Montgomery echoed those sentiments saying: “I am delighted to be signing for Newry, I played with Dara Noonan back with Armagh and I have played against the rest of the boys last season as I was with Loughgall so I know the style of football Darren likes to play and I think that will suit me.

“It’s great to see the club in the Premiership and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”