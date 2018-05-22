PREMIERSHIP: Darren Murphy back at Linfield as new coach

Former Linfield midfielder Darren Murphy has rejoined the club as part of David Healy’s backroom team.

The club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Murphy, who was heavily linked to the vacant managerial post at Glentoran, will link up with the Blues next month.

The statement on the club’s official website said: “Linfield FC is pleased to announce that former player Darren Murphy has agreed to join the club.

“Darren will take up a position within manager David Healy’s backroom staff from 1st June and we wish him every success in this role.”

Healy had been keen to add to his coaching panel following the departure of Alfie Wylie.