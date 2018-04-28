PREMIERSHIP: Final day heartache for Coleraine

Glenavon 0 Coleraine 0

Coleraine suffered final day heartache in the pursuit of the Danske Bank Premiership title.

The Bannsiders were held to a goalless draw at Glenavon as Crusaders ran out 2-1 winners at Ballymena United.

A one stage it looked as though the Gibson Cup would be heading to Mourneview Park as the Sky Blues took the lead against the Crues leading to massive cheers from the visitong support.

But in the end it wasn't to be for Oran Kearney's men, who finish an incredible season with only one league defeat.

The hosts carved out the first opportunity with three minutes on the clock. Bobby Burns fed Joel Cooper, who cut inside before firing off a shot which Chris Johns gathered at his near post.

Cooper was causing problems down the left-hand side. He whipped a dangerous ball into the box on 13 minutes which just evaded the unmarked Andy Mitchell at the back post.

Coleraine's first opportunity came on 33 minutes. Darren McCauley picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box, steadied himself before unleashing a dipping drive, which clipped off the bar and away to safety.

Back came Glenavon as a long punt forward from Rhys Marshall, Burns cleverly flicked it on for Cooper, but the wideman's first time effort flew past the post on 39 minutes.

Two minutes later Ian Parkhill controlled the ball on the edge of the box, turned and drilled a shot, which looked destined for the top corner, but for a superb save by Tuffey.

Coleraine had their skipper Stephen O'Donnell to thank three minutes after the restart as Johns could only parry a Sykes' effort, Mitchell looked certain to fire into the net, but the big defender produced a superb tackle to deny him.

Glenavon were pressing on in their fight for third place.

Mark Sykes went close again on 72 minutes as he found space on the edge of the box before forcing Johns into a save.

Johns was forced into action again on 76 minutes as Sammy Clingan tried his luck from distance.

Coleraine were struggling to get a foothold on the game.

Jamie McGonigle's snapshot from a corner with 12 minutes to go was the first effort of the second half.

In stoppage McGonigle forced Tuffey into a save with a drilled shot across the face of goal.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Burns, Kelly, Doyle, Marshall, Mitchell (Murray 52), Hall (Daniels 57), Sykes, Clingan, Cooper, Singleton.

Subs: Griffin, Marron, McGrory.

Coleraine: Johns, Mullan, McCauley, Smith (McGonigle 56), Burns, McConaghie, Lyons, O’Donnell, Parkhill (Harkin 70), Traynor (Douglas 87), Dooley.

Subs: Ogilby, Doherty.

Referee: Ian McNabb