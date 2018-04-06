PREMIERSHIP: Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall demands a response against Ards

Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall is urging his players to bounce back after a disappointing defeat against Ballymena last time out in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Glens had been due to play Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and will now be played at The Oval on Tuesday, April 17 (k/o 7.45pm).

Glentoran will play Ards next at the Bangor Fuels Arena on Saturday and McFall has called on his side to maintain their push for the final European play-off position.

“The Ballymena result was a complete disappointment after we’d hauled ourselves back into such a strong position for the top half,” said McFall, with the Glens now two points adrift of Ballymena as they occupy seventh place in the league table.

“There’s no excuse for not stepping up that night so it’s up to us to get as much momentum built up as possible to first qualify and then prepare for the European play-off.

“We also need to give the supporters something positive to watch over the last few weeks of the season.”

Ards are coming off an impressive 4-2 victory over Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday and will be aiming to build on that result at home as they welcome Glentoran to the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Reece Glendinning, Michael McLellan and Kyle Cherry scored in the first half as Ards powered into a 3-0 lead.

They conceded twice in the second half but Jonny Frazer wrapped up the points for Colin Nixon’s men with a fantastic volley and Ards will be looking to carry their confidence into this weekend’s encounter.