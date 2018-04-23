PREMIERSHIP: Stephen McDonnell handed three-year deal as Warrenpoint Town manager

Stephen McDonnell’s progress as interim boss has been rewarded with a three-year deal to become permanent Warrenpoint Town manager.

McDonnell stepped into the role following the departure of Matthew Tipton to Portadown and has won three times in seven fixtures.

The former Warrenpoint coach is the youngest manager in the Irish League at 26 years old.

“I have been interim manager now for seven games and during that time coupled with my time here as a coach I have had the opportunity to plan a squad for next season,” said McDonnell. “I have said from day one this is a job that I want and a challenge that I am up for.

“The players will now have the full knowledge that I am appointed, and it will be their challenge to come on board with me.”

McDonnell will be joined by Colm Barron as assistant manager.

“We are delighted to have successfully negotiated a three-year deal with Stevie and Colm Barron staying on as assistant manager,” said Warrenpoint chairman Connaire McGreevy. “We had a lot of interest in the position, but Stevie and Colm were the first choice for us.

“The club has a vision which the two men buy into but more importantly want to be part of in implementing and shaping it going forward.”

Warrenpoint, with Danske Bank Premiership safety secure, wrap up the league season at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday.