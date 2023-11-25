Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admits he has been impressed by Loughgall's start to life back in the top flight ahead of today's clash at Lakeview Park.

The Swifts picked up a morale boosting 4-1 win against Newry City last weekend, which moved them from the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone up to 10th spot in the Sports Direct Premiership.

McAree believes that win will give the entire club a "psychological boost" as they no longer see themselves as the basement boys when looking at the league table.

However, their attentions quickly turn to this afternoon's contest in county Armagh and McAree is fully aware of how difficult it has been for clubs to leave Lakeview Park with all three points.

Ethan Devine celebrates with Leo Alves after netting for Dungannon Swifts in last weekend's win against Newry City

"It's a hard place to go and everyone has found that out this season," he said.

"It's a local derby and there's only eight or nine miles between the two clubs, so it's one to look forward to.

"It's maybe a good one to look forward to on the back of a win.

"Loughgall's start has been excellent.

"I think they've been great and their energy is frightening.

"You always find that the team who comes out of the Championship has got a habit of winning games of football and they know how to do that.

"Promoted teams usually start the league quite well and Loughgall have started really well and managed to continue that.”

Loughgall have lost three out of their last four Premiership contests and boss Dean Smith is hoping they can make home comforts count after a lacklustre performance away to Glenavon last weekend.

"A really critical part of remaining in this league is beating teams around us and against Glenavon, as much as we want to say they were good, we probably helped them in areas,” he added.

"Individually and collectively we were so far off it and if we’re being honest we have to say Glenavon deserved the points.

"Individual errors are costing us at the minute and we’re getting punished for it.