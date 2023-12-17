Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The north Belfast side would hold a two-goal lead at the break as Ronan Hale netted a deadly brace on 21 and 32 minutes.

The result was put beyond doubt just after the hour mark as midfielder Chris Gallagher found the back of the net with a delightful effort from distance.

The Villagers did pull a goal back through Nathaniel Ferris but that was as good as it got for Dean Smith's side as Chris Curran made it 4-1 following a fine pass from Joe Gormley.

Ronan Hale celebrates his strike for Cliftonville during their 4-1 win away at Loughgall

Smith, who was sent-off for his protestations following Cliftonville's opener, received a further blow as striker Aaron Duke was dismissed for a foul on Reds stopper David Odumosu.

“We knew we needed a fast start and we certainly did that,” said Magilton n Cliftonville's official website.

“Loughgall are a good side, especially at home, and we gave them our full respect in terms of how we approached the game. We started ever so well, built from there, dominated the game and created good opportunities.

“It’s easy for a manager or a coaching staff to have a plan and an idea of how we’re going to play but, at the end of the day, it’s the players who have to go out and deliver it, and I have to give the boys every credit for how they went about things.

“We were on it right from the start and we were rewarded for that. I’m delighted with the players and delighted with the win.”

Magilton was able to make substitutions when his side were three goals to the good and he was pleased to see his side kick-on and add a fourth following Ferris’ strike for the hosts.

“We were 3-0 up and made a few changes because the game was done and dusted but Loughgall obviously thought differently,” he added.

“They put us under pressure and we had to stand up and defend. We had obviously expected a response from them in the second-half anyway but they got a little bit more joy the longer the game went on, but we dealt with that and went on to score another.