Race for second place is going to come down to 'fine margins', says Gary Haveron after Larne are twice pegged back in Crusaders draw
The Inver Reds held a half-time lead as Paul O’Neill’s strike went in via the crossbar in a largely forgetful opening 45 minutes.
However, the second-half was much more productive as Philip Lowry equalised for the hosts when he nipped in front of Larne ‘keeper Rohan Ferguson to tap home.
A clever corner kick routine then gave Larne the advantage once again as Shaun Want stroked home but back came Crusaders once again through Stewart Nixon’s curling effort.
Both teams had chances to win it as the hosts finished with ten men following Jordan Stewart’s dismissal for a robust tackle on Larne winger Conor McKendry.
"It was very eventful," Haveron told Larne's social media platforms.
"There was a lot of action within the game...probably disappointed is the overriding feeling for a lot of the boys in the dressing room.
"We had our noses twice in front and twice we haven't managed to see the game out.
"The goals we conceded are very unlike us and very poor.
"Listen, the second one is a good strike but we've got to get out and get pressure on the ball.
"The first goal is a bit of a calamity but the bigger disappointment is the amount of chances we created in the game and we didn't take advantage when we got into really good positions.”
The result meant Larne missed the chance to move up to second in the Premiership table which will guarantee European football for next season.
However, Haveron is expecting many twists and turns to come in the final three games of the campaign as they face in-form Coleraine next weekend on the Ballycastle Road.
"It's going to come down to very small margins,” he stated.
"We're away to Coleraine next and we've had a hell of a run of games away from over the last number of weeks.
"It constantly feels like we're on the road but that's just part and parcel of how the games fall.
"Three points at this stage are massive because as you can see the results are all very, very tight.
"We need to start turning these draws into wins.”
Crusaders chief Declan Caddell was pleased that his squad had something to show for their efforts as they fell to sixth in the table.
He told BBC Sport NI: "At the end I was happy with a point considering we came from behind twice.
"The first half was a bit of a non-event, and we get done by a set-piece. Second half, we looked like the only team going to win it.
"We got the equaliser and then conceded straight after, but the boys showed a bit of character to get a goal back, so I'm proud of the performance."
When asked if Stewart deserved to be given his marching orders for the tackle on McKendry, the Crues chief replied: "I think it did warrant a red card, it was a bit reckless, but I have to see it back to see it clear."
