The 34-year-old, her country’s record goalscorer, departs three seasons after joining from Reading to pursue another opportunity.

Furness scored 19 goals in 64 appearances, making her third on the club’s all-time goalscoring list in the Women’s Super League era.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC would like to thank ‘Furney’ for her contribution to the club and wish her every success at her new club and in all her future endeavours,” read a club statement.