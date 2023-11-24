Rachel Furness has been ruled out of the Northern Ireland women’s squad ahead of their Nations League fixtures next month.

Bristol City boss Lauren Smith confirmed the midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for up to a month.

Furness has scored a record 38 goals in 95 appearances for Northern Ireland and her absence comes as a big blow for the team’s remaining Nations League clashes.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side are third in the Group B1 table having won only one of their four games so far, which came against Albania back in September.

They face the same opposition in Tirana on December 1 before hosting group winners the Republic of Ireland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on December 5.