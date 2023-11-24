All Sections
Rachel Furness out of Northern Ireland double-header with hamstring injury as ace expected to be sidelined for a month

Rachel Furness has been ruled out of the Northern Ireland women’s squad ahead of their Nations League fixtures next month.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
Bristol City boss Lauren Smith confirmed the midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for up to a month.

Furness has scored a record 38 goals in 95 appearances for Northern Ireland and her absence comes as a big blow for the team’s remaining Nations League clashes.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side are third in the Group B1 table having won only one of their four games so far, which came against Albania back in September.

Northern Ireland international Rachel Furness has been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League games against Albania and Republic of Ireland through injury

They face the same opposition in Tirana on December 1 before hosting group winners the Republic of Ireland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on December 5.

Eighteen-year-old Linfield striker Keri Halliday has earned her first call-up to the senior squad having previously represented the side at youth levels, while Crusaders Strikers goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford has also been named.

