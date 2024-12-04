Rangers’ annual general meeting will be held at Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium on Thursday

Interim chairman John Gilligan will lead Rangers’ annual general meeting at Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium on Thursday.

There are plenty of topics available for discussion at the 12.00pm start as the Govan club find themselves in the middle of a testing time on and off the park.

Here, PA news agency looks at some of the issues which will engage the shareholders and other Gers supporters.

NEW CEO

Rangers announced on November 25 that they had appointed their new chief executive to replace James Bisgrove, who departed the club in May.

However, Patrick Stewart is not due to officially start until later in the month, the day after the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

Brought up in Aberdeen, Stewart was most recently interim CEO at Manchester United. Shareholders will be looking for some insight into his appointment.

NEW CHAIRMAN?

Rangers go into the AGM still looking for a new chairman to replace John Bennett, who stepped down in September due to health reasons.

It was widely reported that Conservative peer Malcolm Offord was set to become the new chairman, but this week it was reported that the appointment is unlikely.

The delay in getting a key post filled is not a good look for the Ibrox club.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Another change to the leadership at the Ibrox club occurred last month with Rangers promoting Nils Koppen to the role of technical director.

He had been working as director of football recruitment at the Govan club since joining from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the year.

The new role for the Belgian will see him continue to oversee the club’s transfer strategy but he will also take on overall responsibility for the men’s academy, medical, football operations, performance and analysis departments.

Questions around Koppen’s experience and suitability for his rapid rise at Rangers are likely.

MANAGER

Philippe Clement is under pressure in his first full season as Rangers boss.

Despite the Light Blues performing well in the Europa League and on course for a place in the knockout stages, once again they find themselves playing second fiddle to Celtic on the domestic front.

Clement won the Premier Sports Cup last season but lost the league and the Scottish Cup final to their traditional rivals.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are romping clear of Rangers at the top of the league again and the Belgian could be be quizzed on tactics, team selection, recruitment and injury problems.

FINANCES

The Ibrox club recently revealed they made a net loss of £17.2million in their latest trading year.

The figures did show a record revenue of £88.3m but and a player trading loss of £8m contributed to the overall figures.