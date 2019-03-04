Rangers and Celtic on collision course in Scottish Cup

Rangers could be set for an Old Firm derby clash with Celtic in the semi-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Rangers will need to beat Aberdeen in a replay at Ibrox to secure a last-four meeting with their bitter rivals and the defending champions.

Inverness will face either fellow Championship side Partick Thistle or Hearts after Christie Elliot’s equaliser earned Thistle a replay at Tynecastle last night.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 13 and 14.

Aberdeen will go to Ibrox for their replay on Tuesday, March 12.