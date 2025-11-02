Callum McGregor and substitute Callum Osmand scored in extra-time as Celtic emerged victors in an epic Premier Sports Cup semi-final against 10-man Rangers at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With former Hoops boss Martin O’Neill back in the dugout as interim manager after taking over from Brendan Rodgers last Monday – along with Shaun Maloney – Celtic took the lead through Johnny Kenny after 25 minutes and then Gers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a reckless challenge on Anthony Ralston.

The Ibrox side, with new head coach Danny Rohl taking charge of his first Old Firm game, fought back in the second half with captain James Tavernier levelling from the spot in the 81st minute to take the game to extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McGregor thundered in a goal three minutes after the restart, before teenager Osmand scored his first Celtic goal 15 minutes later for a 3-1 win which sets up a meeting with St Mirren in the final on December 14 at the national stadium.

Rangers' Mikey Moore (centre) appears dejected following the Premier Sports Cup Semi-final defeat against Celtic at Hampden Park. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

An exhausting afternoon began with Celtic quickly into their stride.

Japan striker Daizen Maeda was through and shot straight at Jack Butland but the Gers goalkeeper was as bemused as anyone seconds later when Ibrox defender Nasser Djiga’s attempted clearance cannoned off midfielder Nicolas Raskin and ended up in the Rangers net, only for VAR to confirm Maeda was offside in the build-up.

Moments later, Gers striker Youssef Chermiti missed the target from six yards after Mohamed Diomande had picked him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when Kenny jumped highest in the box to head in an Arne Engels corner with barely a challenge fron four blue jerseys around him, Celtic were deservedly ahead.

Butland saved a powerful Kenny drive before Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel blocked a Raskin drive with his leg after a Gers counter, then Chermiti failed to connect properly with Tavernier’s free-kick when only two yards from goal.

When the hitherto anonymous Aasgaard was sent packing for a needless lunge at Ralston, Rangers’ task became even more difficult.

There were loud and angry Gers shouts for a red card when Celtic defender Auston Trusty left his boot on Butland’s face after the keeper had gathered the ball but Walsh produced only a yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engels came close with a 20-yard drive in the 53rd minute but then Rangers rallied and their fans roared in defiance.

However, in the 63rd minute Butland brilliantly saved a Benjamin Nygren header from a corner, with the Hoops mifdielder soon lifting a shot over the bar, as did Hoops substitute James Forrest after he had crashed a drive from 14 yards off the bar.

A brilliant saving tackle from Celtic defender Liam Scales thwarted Gers substitute Djeidi Gassama, who had raced clear and there was more drama when Walsh pointed to the spot when diving Ralston’s elbow blocked Gassama’s goalbound drive.

Tavernier rifled the spot-kick low past Schmeichel and the Govan side sensed a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the 85th minute Butland made another crucial save from Osmand as the Hoops began a late onslaught which Rangers survived – until the added 30 minutes.

McGregor’s drive from distance went straight through the hands of Butland to restore Celtic’s advantage.