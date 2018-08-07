Rangers complete signing of Borna Barisic for around £2m

Rangers have signed NK Osijek captain Borna Barisic for a fee believed to be around £2 million.

The left-back impressed for the Croatian side against the Ibrox club over the two legs of the Europa League second round qualifying tie.

The 25-year-old Croatian international has signed a four-year deal and is keen to get started at Ibrox.

"I think the most important thing is that in every game I give 100 per cent," he told Rangers TV.

"I think the Rangers fan recognise that and I will give my heart for Ibrox - I think that is important.

"I want to give back for all the messages the fans have sent me, and all the belief the manager has shown me. I

"I need to back all this up on the pitch, and I will do that."

Barisic has three international caps for his country, all coming in friendly matches, and just missed the cut for Croatia's World Cup squad having been called up as part of a wider squad prior to the tournament in Russia.