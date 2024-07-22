Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers defender John Souttar is intent on using his devastating Euro 2024 snub as a source of motivation for the campaign ahead.

The 27-year-old was included in the provisional Scotland squad for the showpiece in Germany before being cut loose by Steve Clarke when he named his final selection the week before the tournament.

Souttar, who made 41 appearances last term after having had his first season at Ibrox written off by injury, said: “Obviously it was disappointing not to be involved at the Euros, but then again it was good for my body to get a break.

“I played a lot of football last year and this has been the first time I’ve really had the chance to have that break and let my body recover from last year, so I’m feeling good and looking forward to the start of the season.

Rangers defender John Souttar

“I wouldn’t call what happened a blessing but, looking back, maybe it will be a good thing getting that rest and letting my body recover because I played a lot of football compared to previous years.

“So, fingers crossed, in the long run I’ll be looking back thinking it was a good thing.”

Souttar’s resilience has been tested throughout his career by a string of serious injuries, so he has been able to adopt a philosophical outlook when reflecting on his Euros omission.

“It’s part of football,” he said. “There are going to be disappointments whether it’s in games or life. It’s about how you handle that, then how you bounce back from it.

“It just motivated me to get better. I spent the summer looking back on my season and looking at improving where I can.

“I was obviously part of the training camp so I was close, I was as close as you can be. But it was a decision, one way or the other, that I wasn’t to be involved.

“That’s football and I’ll handle that and move forward and hopefully continue to get better.

“Last year was a big year for me to play as much football as I did. I got my confidence back in my body and now this year is about kicking on.

“I want to play as much football as I can, get fitter with every game, and take things from there.”

Souttar played in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United at Murrayfield but club captain James Tavernier – who the club insist is recovering from injury – played no part amid intense speculation that he could be off to Turkey.

Trabzonspor had a bid rejected for the 32-year-old right-back last week and Besiktas, managed by former Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, are also reported to have joined the race for his signature.

“I don’t think it’s a disruption at all,” Souttar said of the uncertainty around Tavernier.

“I think it’s part of football. In every transfer window at clubs like this there are going to be people linked with going and people linked with different things.