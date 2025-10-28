Derek Cornelius is hoping to experience “best club in the world” vibes at Rangers after a frustrating start to his Ibrox career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old Canada defender signed on loan from Marseille in the summer but Russell Martin’s tenure as boss ended after just five wins in 17 matches and with protesting Gers fans also at loggerheads with chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

German head coach Danny Rohl took over from Martin last week and started with a bruising 3-0 Europa League defeat by Brann in Norway on Thursday but some confidence was restored with a 3-1 William Hill Premiership win over Kilmarnock on Sunday, where Cornelius opened his account for the club with an early opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian on Wednesday night, he said: “It’s hard to say I’ve been enjoying it when the team hasn’t been performing how I know we can – and you know the expectations.

Rangers' Derek Cornelius (front) celebrates with Thelo Aasgaard after scoring against Kilmarnock on Sunday. (Photo by Robert Perry/PA Wire)

“From playing at Ibrox I see that the fans want to get into the game, they are almost in it with us. I think that can be a real advantage.

“Teams when they experience a crowd like Ibrox, it can be an intimidating place to come and play.

“I also get the sense that they want high intensity, upbeat and attacking football. I think that suits the new manager well because I think that is in his idea of playing football as well. Ultimately if it is going to help us get more wins I am all for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been told many times by many times different people that when Rangers is winning it is the best club to play at in the world. I want to experience that; I want to see Rangers when we are winning and when the fans are behind us when things are going well.