The Rangers Fan Advisory Board has confirmed that the Ibrox club’s board continue to back Russell Martin as the manager comes under increasing pressure following a challenging start to his tenure.

Fan group Union Bears have announced protest plans outside Ibrox ahead of Rangers’ Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Ultras-style supporter group is demanding boss Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart are axed from the Govan club following a dismal start to the season.

A statement released on Wednesday night by the Rangers Fan Advisory Board read: “We had a full and frank discussion this afternoon, lasting more than two hours, with CEO Patrick Stewart, Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell and other club officials.

“We reiterated the fans’ collective strength of feeling on the performance of the manager, as well as other issues relating to the men’s first team that continue to cause great concern to the Rangers support.

“Nothing was left off the table. We appreciate the club dedicating the full agenda to football matters and answering questions raised. Other items, on wider club issues, will be addressed at a separate meeting in the near future.

“The club continues to back the manager – a stance we forcibly challenged. Full minutes of the meeting will be published before the weekend.”

Rangers have failed to win any of their first five William Hill Premiership fixtures and are in 10th place, nine points behind Celtic and Hearts, who won 2-0 at Ibrox on Saturday to pile further pressure on Martin, who felt the wrath of the fans during and after the match.