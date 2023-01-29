Gers skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 15th minute of the cinch Premiership encounter before St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark was controversially shown a straight red card in the 33rd minute by referee Willie Collum for a foul on Gers midfielder Ryan Jack.

Kamara effectively clinched the points when he added a second with a drive after 57 minutes for his first goal since scoring against RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final last May and the first in the league since scoring the only goal of the game against the Perth side last March.

Michael Beale extended his unbeaten run to 10 matches – nine wins and a draw – since taking over as Gers boss in November as the Light Blues turn their attention to the game against third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Rangers' Glen Kamara celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Ibrox against St Johnstone.

Kamara told RangersTV: “I don’t score too many goals. It is definitely something I want to add to my game. But I am happy with the goal.

“It is always tricky when they go down to 10 men and we were probably not playing as well as we can with the man advantage but happy we scored the second when we did and happy with the victory.

“It probably wasn’t a great performance from us but sometimes you have to just come through and we are happy with the three points.

“We haven’t lost a game for a little while now and hopefully we can carry that on. It will be a hard game against Hearts and we are all looking forward to it.”

Callum Davidson was unhappy with several decisions that went against his side in Govan but, nonetheless, it was Saints’ seventh straight defeat in all competitions.