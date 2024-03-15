Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland vows to keep working after missing out on England recall in Gareth Southgate's latest squad

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has promised to “keep knocking on the door” after his hopes of an England comeback later this month were quashed.
By PA Sports Staff
Published 15th Mar 2024, 07:20 GMT
Butland, who has nine caps to his name but was last called up in 2019, had been tipped for Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Brazil and Belgium.

Established number one Jordan Pickford will be supported by Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone for those games but Butland has not given up all hope of a late bid for this summer’s European Championship.

The 31-year-old, who acted as Pickford’s deputy at the 2018 World Cup, reacted to his omission after the Gers’ narrow Europa League defeat to Benfica.

Jack Butland of Rangers is seen at full time during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match against and SL Benfica at Ibrox StadiumJack Butland of Rangers is seen at full time during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match against and SL Benfica at Ibrox Stadium
Jack Butland of Rangers is seen at full time during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match against and SL Benfica at Ibrox Stadium

Asked if he had been contacted about a possible call-up, Butland told TNT Sport: “No, no discussions. But if your name’s being chucked in it’s because you’re doing something right.

“When I found out I wasn’t in the squad, it was back to normal, continue trying to do what I do here. That’s the only reason I’ve been in those discussions in the first place, because I’ve been playing and playing well.

“Could I? Should I? It doesn’t really matter. I’ve worked hard enough, I’ve done enough. Whatever the decision will be, there’s three fantastic goalkeepers going. I’ll just keep knocking on the door and see what happens.”

