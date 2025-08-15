Rangers have been handed a Champions League boost with the news Cyriel Dessers could be ready for the visit of Club Brugge in the play-off next week.

The Nigeria striker had to come off in the second half of their Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday with what looked like a knee injury.

With Hamza Igamane returning from a knock that has kept him out since last month, head coach Russell Martin has only Brazilian forward Danilo as another recognised striker.

But ahead of the Premier Sports Cup tie against Alloa at Ibrox on Saturday, the Gers head coach had some optimistic news about the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

“Cyriel is not as bad as everyone feared,” he said.

“Tomorrow will be too early, but we’re really hopeful he can be involved on Tuesday.

“I think everyone feared the worst with the way he went off.

“There was a small issue, but it’s nowhere near as big as it could have been, so it was good. A bit stiff and a bit sore still, but we will work hard to give him every chance to be fit for Tuesday.”

Martin will not make 11 changes for the game against the League One outfit but Gers fans will see new faces.

Aside from the return of defender Max Aarons and Igamane, Thelo Aasgaard, the 23-year-old Norway midfielder yet to make his debut since signing from Luton, will get some game time as will Mikey Moore, the 18-year-old attacker who received his international clearance on his loan move from Tottenham.

Martin said: “Max will back in squad, Hamza, Thelo, Mikey Moore in the squad.

“So it is a nice position to be in.

“We’ll see how many minutes they’ll get on the pitch, but they’ll all be back involved.”

Gers left-back Jefte has linked with a move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras for a reported fee of £6million but Martin said: “I think the club will update you on him when it becomes something.

“He is in this morning. I guess that’s all I can give you as a manager right now.”

Rangers have been linked with a move for Real Betis centre-back Nobel Mendy but when asked about the player, Martin said: “He doesn’t play for us. I can’t tell you anything about him. I’ve never met the kid, never spoke to him in my life.