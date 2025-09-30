Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and his fellow directors will not get pushed into pulling the trigger on embattled Rangers head coach Russell Martin, but the 39-year-old is only one "hiccup" away from potentially losing his job, according to former Ibrox player Kevin Thomson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Rangers fans are demanding that Martin, who was only appointed at the start of June, is removed from his position after the club's worst start to a Premiership campaign in 47 years.

Rangers are currently eighth in the league table, nine points adrift of leaders Hearts, and only recorded their first win on Sunday against Livingston thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Max Aarons. Despite the late victory, supporters sang anti-Martin chants and are calling for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Cavenagh, who flew over from his US base earlier this month to witness first-hand the situation at Rangers, has stood by Martin alongside 49 Enterprises supremo Paarag Marathe, sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart.

Rangers manager Russell Martin (left) during the William Hill Premiership match at Livingston. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Despite the white-hot pressure on the ex-Saints boss, Thomson does not feel the health insurance tycoon and his partners will be bullied into sacking the head coach.

"Am I surprised that the board hasn't made a change? Not really because the owners are billionaires, they're not going to be influenced if they think they've done the right thing," said Thomson. "They didn't become the successful people they are by being pushed around.

"But the bottom line is the Rangers fanbase is very powerful and when you have thousands of people outside Ibrox protesting or the lowest attendance for a lot of years at a European game, people have to take notice. You quickly lose money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People always told me guys as successful as this are usually so instinctive and when things go wrong they change it quickly.

"So far you could argue that hasn't been the case because I think if you asked the majority of Rangers fans, they would want to see Russell and his staff go.