Rangers remain in managerial limbo as it emerged that Kevin Muscat would not be returning to Ibrox to take over the hot seat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was widely believed the former Gers defender would be installed as successor to Russell Martin, who departed after their 1-1 draw at Falkirk on October 5.

There was speculation as to when Shanghai Port boss Muscat would move to Glasgow if he was appointed, as his side are bidding for the Chinese Super League title with the final games next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PA news agency understands that talks between the two parties reached an advanced stage and the Govan club were prepared to make a significant commitment to get Muscat.

Kevin Muscat will not be returning to Rangers to take over the hot seat, it has emerged. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

However, the move is believed to be off as the prospect of a delayed start to his reign made the practicalities of an appointment unworkable to all parties, although Rangers are aiming to name a new boss in the coming days.

The Govan club have been talking with several managers but time is of an essence if it is hoped a new face will be in the technical area for the Europa League tie with Brann in Norway on Thursday night.

Rangers’ Under-19 boss Stevie Smith was in interim charge for 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Muscat news will come as another huge blow to already-frustrated Gers fans who have seen two other candidates withdraw from the race.

The former Australia international established himself as the outright favourite for the post last Wednesday when former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl took himself out of the running.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – who won the 2021 William Hill Premiership title with the Light Blues – had been an early bookmakers’ favourite but had also ruled himself out of a return to Ibrox.

Sean Dyche, Gary O’Neil, Derek McInnes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are among other managers linked with the vacant post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has been overseeing first-team training along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Rangers sit sixth in the William Hill Premiership with nine points from eight fixtures and are 13 points behind leaders Hearts.