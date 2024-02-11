Rangers travel to Hibernian as holders Celtic to host Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter-final
Celtic were rewarded with a home Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Livingston in the draw which followed their 2-0 win away to St Mirren.
Rangers will travel to Hibernian while in another all-cinch Premiership encounter, Neil Warnock’s Aberdeen will host Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes.
Championship side Greenock Morton, who beat Motherwell on Friday, were drawn at home to the winners of the Airdrieonians v Hearts tie which takes place on Sunday afternoon.
The games will be played on the weekend of March 9.