​Philippe Clement got the goals he demanded as Rangers crushed Kilmarnock 6-0 in their William Hill Premiership clash at Ibrox.

Skipper James Tavernier netted from close range in the 37th minute and the home side should have been further ahead at the interval.

However, three goals in eight second-half minutes from Brazilian striker Danilo, Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane and Czech Republic winger Vaclav Cerny gave the Gers boss the goal return he had called for after the narrow 1-0 win at St Johnstone at the weekend.

Substitute Cyriel Dessers then added a double for good measure as the home side also delivered the entertainment value they had been accused by their fans of lacking in the league all season in their biggest win since a similar beating of Ross County in August.

It was a good night for Clement, whose penchant for rotation saw defender Leon Balogun, midfielder Mohamed Diomande and Danilo come back into the side – the latter for his first league start of the season where he supported Igamane in attack, with some success.

Kilmarnock, who had left-back Oliver Bainbridge, midfielder David Watson and winger Danny Armstrong back in the side, escaped punishment from the 22-year-old Ibrox attacker in the sixth minute when Cerny cut the ball back from the byline.

Igamane was only eight yards out but missed the target with his side-footed shot before coming close with a curling drive from the edge of the box, the ball flashing past the junction of post and bar.

The Rugby Park defence was breached when Ianis Hagi's deep cross from the left caught out the Killie defence and Tavernier got past Oliver Bainbridge and beat former Gers keeper Robby McCrorie for his 127th goal in Light Blue.

Unable to shake off a head knock, Joe Wright had to be replaced by Jack Burroughs before the break, before McCrorie saved a Danilo header to prevent a second goal, which should have been scored in added time when Igamane miscued a header.

A brilliant dribble by Cerny in the 52nd minute set up Danilo and his stabbed shot from close range was blocked by McCrorie but the Gers forward made no mistake moments later when Hagi set him up from the other side.

In the 55th minute, Igamane eventually got his counter when he unleashed a drive from the edge of the box which sped past the helpless Killie keeper.

As Rangers piled on the pressure, McCrorie punched clear a Tavernier drive but the fourth came in the 61st minute when Raskin pulled the ball back for Cerny to convert from 12 yards.

McCrorie, rapidly turning into Killie's best player, then saved a curling Hagi free-kick.

Dessers, on for Igamane amid a host of substitutions, had the ball in the net from a Jefte cross in the 69th minute and, although the goal was initially ruled out for an offside, the VAR confirmed it was number five.