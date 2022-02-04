Aaron Ramsey: The Rangers player with inside info on him as training sessions catch the eye

During his spell in the English Premier League with Burnley, Arfield had cause to rue Ramsey’s match-winning abilities for Arsenal when the Welsh international midfielder scored the only goal of a clash at Turf Moor in 2015.

Arfield is understandably enthused by the prospect of lining up alongside Ramsey following the Juventus star’s stunning deadline-day loan move to Rangers.

“He was a terrific player when I played against him,” said Arfield. “He caused us enormous problems and he was one of the main players at Arsenal that you need to do your research on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Arfield, during his time at Burnley, coming up against Rangers' new boy Aaron Ramsey

“He can cause you problems or create that opportunity or score a goal from midfield. He has come in and trained a couple of times and you can see his quality straight away. His CV speaks for itself with the clubs that he has played for and the personnel he has played with in terms of the calibre of player.

“He will help us enormously. Hopefully he gets fit as soon as possible and helps us on the pitch.”

Ramsey looked on from the stand at Celtic Park on Wednesday night as Rangers suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat which saw their Old Firm rivals leapfrog them at the top of the Premiership table.

Arfield, who was denied an equaliser by Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart just before the hosts scored their second goal, made no attempt to disguise the level of dismay felt by Rangers at their performance.

“It was a bad night for everybody, no doubt about that,” he said. “I can’t sugarcoat that. We never really got going in the first-half and the game got away from us.

“Of course it would have made a difference if I’d scored. Of course it would have. Goals change games. If you manage to get that under control and score a goal, of course the game changes.

“Every game we go into here, we think we can win. That was one that got away from us on Wednesday night. You have always got opportunities to put that right and Sunday against Hearts at Ibrox is a massive game for us. We have to react in the right way, stick together and go and get the result that everybody needs.

“That’s always the challenge with Rangers, anyway. I don’t think that changes. But, obviously with the deficit that we had and now that we have not got that, we need to get back to winning games.

“Winning games is the most important thing. Performance sort of comes second, especially when you are on a run like this. We need to get that.

“If the two marry together, then it is the perfect storm, so, hopefully, we can get back to winning games and take confidence from it.

“You reflect on every game, of course you do. You do your research pre and post game. I think if you don’t do that, then you won’t move forward collectively and individually. I think every player would have watched it back.