Sutton took to Twitter after learning of the broadcasters programme re-think which will see the matches hosted from London, rather than on location.

The pundit was due to watch Celtic’s game with Real Betis alongside his former Parkhead team-mate and two-time Celtic manager Neil Lennon before turning attentions to the live action with Rangers hosting Olympique Lyonnais.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BT Sport Pundit Chris Sutton. The former Celtic player hit out after learning of the broadcaster's programme re-think which will see the matches hosted from London, rather than on location.

He tweeted: “I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…”