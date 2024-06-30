Recent Rangers arrival Connor Barron (left) on international duty with Scotland under 21s. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA)

Born in Kintore and a product of the Aberdeen youth academy, Connor Barron knows that moving from Pittodrie to Rangers is not going to go down well with the Red Army.

The 21-year-old midfielder is not alone in making the move to Ibrox from the north-east: Ryan Jack and Scott Wright have done the same and been fixtures in the Rangers squad for many seasons. Barron penned a four-year deal with the club last week after leaving the Dons at the end of his contract. The clubs are yet to agree on a compensation fee and the matter could go to an SPFL tribunal. This transfer comes with baggage.

None of that fazes Barron, a confident youngster who was one of the better players in an underperforming Aberdeen team last season. His displays caught the eye of Rangers manager Philippe Clement, and once the Ibrox hierarchy approaches the former Kelty Hearts and Brechin City loanee, there was only one place he wanted to play football.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here," said Barron. "I have settled in very quickly with the boys and we have all hit the ground running so far. It is a pleasure for me to be here at this club and I can’t wait to get going and get the season started off.

"It is such a big club, with great people, great staff and a great following. The decision was made easy as soon as I spoke to the club. It is the place I wanted to be and I can’t wait to get going.”

Clubs in England and Italy were interested in Barron, but Rangers' lure proved too strong.

"When a manager comes to sign you, it is always a great feeling," Barron continued. "The gaffer here has done that. He has showed that he likes me as a player and that is all you can ask for. It is about me going and doing my bits on the pitch and making sure I do everything every day to get into that team and be a big player for this club."

Rangers supporters will be pleased to hear his thoughts on pulling on a blue jersey, but less so the Aberdeen fans he has left behind. The rivalry between the two clubs is fierce. Jack, in particular, has been singled out for abuse when he has returned north in a personal and professional capacity.

"As a player, you have got to do things for yourself sometimes and do what is best for your career at the right time," said Barron. "I pay my thanks to Aberdeen, they have brought me up from a boy into the player that I am today. I thank them for everything they have done to help me get here in my career.

“As I say, it is the next chapter of my career now at Rangers Football Club and I can’t wait to get going.”

Barron claims not to have read any of the vitriol surrounding his move.

"To be honest, I haven’t seen anything," he said. "All I do is focus on my job on the pitch. I don’t go on social media or anything like that. That is not my job. My job is to go on the pitch and perform and let my football do the talking."

And if he does encounter abuse?

He said: "It doesn’t get to me. Not at all. It doesn’t get to me. When you are a club the size of Rangers, that can’t get into your head. If it does then there is a problem."

Rangers fans will hope such bullishness will transfer on to the pitch when he makes his debut. That won't be at Ibrox any time soon, though, with the stadium out of commission due to delayed building work in the Copland Stand. Barron says the players are not perturbed by any delays.

"We haven’t spoken about it, to be honest," said Barron. "That gets handled outwith the dressing room. Our job is on the pitch and in training to make sure we are the best version of ourselves every day and we are a team. Wherever that may be it will be and we just need to make sure we go into the season strong."

The expectation levels for Barron will be higher at Rangers than they were at Aberdeen, a given in the goldfish bowl of the Old Firm. Rangers need to hit the ground running if they are wrestle the Premiership title from Celtic. None of it worries Barron.

"I am a big character myself," he said. "I have been through a lot in my career so far and experienced many things and I want more experiences to come at this club and hopefully successful times ahead."

Barron was touted for Scotland honours before the Euros and he knows doing well at Rangers will enhance his chances of breaking into Steve Clarke's squad. "My aim is to get into that full squad as well," he added. "That has been an ambition of mine since I was a young boy. That won’t change.