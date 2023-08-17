The PA news agency understands the Parkhead club have refused the 708 tickets offered by Rangers for the cinch Premiership game in Govan on September 3, despite the Ibrox club offering to increase security, stewards and policing.

Rangers have informed the Scottish Professional Football League that they will be looking for a similar number of Gers fans to be in attendance when the two sides meet at Celtic Park on December 30 and fully anticipate expectations will be met.

Rule i27 of the rules of the SPFL states: "The Home club must make provision for the admission of such reasonable number of visiting supporters at every home League Match and Play-Off Match as may be agreed in advance with the Visiting Club and, in the event of their being unable to agree such number not later than 14 days prior to the date of the League Match or Play-Off Match in question, the number of visiting supporters allowed shall be determined by the Board whose decision shall be final and binding."

The first Old Firm clash of the season in the cinch Premiership will be held at Ibrox on September 3

The number of away supporters at Old Firm games have been drastically reduced in recent years and the final two Premiership Glasgow derby games of last season were played without any away fans due to safety and security concerns.

Champions Celtic have won both their opening Premiership games while Rangers suffered a shock defeat against Kilmarnock before beating Livingston on Saturday.​​​​​