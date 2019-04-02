Celtic skipper Scott Brown’s antics are something Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will not forget

Rangers winger Ryan Kent faces a two-match ban after being cited for lashing out at Celtic captain Scott Brown.

The Scottish Football Association issued a notice of complaint to the on-loan Liverpool player accusing him of committing a red-card offence in Sunday’s derby match, which finished 2-1 for Celtic.

Kent knocked Brown to the ground with a clenched fist in the wake of James Forrest’s winning goal. Referee Bobby Madden and his fellow match officials appeared to miss the incident.

Kent and his club have until 3pm today to respond to the charge, which came after three former match officials unanimously declared he should be punished for the incident.

If the 22-year-old accepts the charge, he will miss tonight’s visit of Hearts and Sunday’s trip to Motherwell. If he challenges it, a fast-track tribunal will take place tomorrow and he will be free to face Hearts.

Brown later posted a photograph of him laughing at Morelos following the Colombian’s red card on social media and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told his players to remember the message.

Gerrard said: “That’s all part and parcel of being involved in the Old Firm. Celtic are entitled to celebrate. It’s fine, we haven’t got a problem with that at all.

“I know what I’d do but we will wait and see how my players react.

“We will see that on Wednesday first and foremost and for me it’s important they focus on Hearts because we can’t control what’s going on in social media. All you can do is look in, soak it up, accept it and move on. But remember it.”