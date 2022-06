The centre-back was expected to leave the club on expiry of his deal this summer.

However, he has committed his future to Rangers, signing an extension which keeps him at Ibrox until 2026.

The club tweeted: “#RangersFC today wishes to put on record our sincere thanks to Connor Goldson for his service to the club over the past four years…

Connor Goldson has committed his future to Rangers