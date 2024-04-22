Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (left) scores the opening goal of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden Park. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

A double from Dessers set up a Hampden return against Celtic on May 25 and eased the pressure on the Rangers players after they handed the initiative to their city rivals in the cinch Premiership title race.

A run of two wins in eight matches saw Rangers bow out of the Europa League and see their lead over Celtic turned into a three-point deficit.

Dropping five points against Ross County and Dundee in the week leading up the semi-final appeared particularly costly but victory over Hearts sets Rangers up for two huge derbies in the coming weeks.

Dessers said: “Obviously after the past week you feel the pressure from outside but actually inside our dressing room we kept calm.

“We know what we do and if you see what we do in the last months, everyone saw what we are capable of.

“It was just the thing to find this rhythm back, this vibe back, and I think we can do beautiful things in the next few weeks as well.

“We played against a good team, they are third in the league and they deserve to be there. They gave us some difficulties as well but our defence and goalkeeper handled it very well.

“So to leave here with a good win should give us confidence and belief for the coming weeks. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Dessers has been trying to shield himself from the reaction to their sticky patch.

“I don’t try to read what all of you guys write or say so for me personally it’s not that hard to keep the pressure away,” the 29-year-old said.

“I am just doing my thing, going to the gym, taking care of my body, resting, watching some football, just normal things like I have been doing all season.

“You know that the big weeks are coming but you have to keep yourself calm and view these games like all the others. It’s for three points now but in January, February, March, it was also for three points. So you don’t have to make it too complicated in your head as well.”

Dessers has had to work to win over the Rangers fans but he now has 19 goals this season and a Hampden double will no doubt be a major boost to his relationship with the supporters.

“You would have to ask the fans but for me, I love this club, I love being here, I love living here, I love everything about it,” the Belgian-born Nigeria international said.

“It’s not an easy club but this club is so beautiful, and you want to do well for it.

“Look at the atmosphere, it was amazing, you want to give these fans something back. Today we gave something back but obviously you are also thinking about the next games in the league and the final of course.

“Obviously when you score two goals in a semi final and you qualify it’s a really good feeling.

“I think my performance was OK, it was good, I think it could have been better with a few moments, but overall when you score two goals you cannot complain too much.”

The weekend’s results have set up the first Rangers-Celtic Scottish Cup final since 2002.