The 24-year-old striker from Brazil becomes Michael Beale’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window in a move that had been long in the making.

Reports claimed Rangers offered up to £6million for Danilo but Beale played that down in midweek.

Danilo told the club’s official website that he was “super happy” to join the Light Blues.

Rangers manager Michael Beale. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

He said: “I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters.

“I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team.

“It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

Starting his career in Brazil, Danilo made the move to the Netherlands and has featured for Ajax, FC Twente and Feyenoord.

He has won the Eredivisie title twice, firstly with Ajax in 2021/22 and with Feyenoord last season.

Beale said: “Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer.

“He has won the Dutch title in both of the last two seasons and his goal per minute ratio is very good.

“He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch.

“The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club.

“Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward – this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers. We wish him every success here at Rangers.”

Danilo will travel to Germany with the squad on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Hoffenheim.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun have already arrived at Rangers and it is expected they will be joined this summer by Jose Cifuentes.