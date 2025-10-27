Danilo is aiming to make the most of a fresh start under new Rangers head coach Danny Rohl.

The 26-year-old Brazilian striker was a bit-part player in the latter stages of Russell Martin’s tenure which ended when the former Southampton boss was sacked with five wins in 17 games.

Rohl was installed as the Govan club’s new head coach last Monday and on Thursday watched his new charges slump to a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Brann in Bergen, where Danilo came off the bench, before he started against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday.

After Derek Cornelius’s first Gers goal was cancelled out by Killie’s George Stanger, Danilo restored the home side’s lead with a header five minutes into the second half for his second goal of the season before substitute striker Youssef Chermiti notched his first Rangers goal since his big-money move from Everton in the summer.

It was only a second William Hill Premiership win of the season for Rangers but it moved them into fifth place, 13 points behind leaders Hearts and five points behind Celtic ahead of the trip to Hibernian in midweek and their Premier Sports Cup semi-final against the Hoops at Hampden Park next Sunday.

Danilo, signed from Feyenoord in 2023, said: “Obviously when a new manager comes, you always want to help and want to be playing.

“With the previous manager, he started playing (me) and then not being part of it, it’s hurtful and it’s difficult because you’re there to help.

“But this is the past. Danny took the role and it’s been good.

“He’s talking and he wants to improve everyone. Obviously it starts from zero and that’s the moment for you to show yourself again, and show that you’re ready to play and help him.

“Yeah, 100 per cent, a goal always lifts you up. Nobody sees the hard work you do behind the scenes and I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

“I was counting the days when I was not in the squad. I’ve just put in the hard work and made my mentality strong as well for whenever it would happen, that I would be ready.

“It showed on Sunday that my head is clear and obviously with the goal, it make you even more happy.

“Overall really happy to be back to playing and helping my team-mates, that’s what I’m here for. It’s a good turnaround and then ready for the next game.”

Danilo claims his 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday boss has already made an impact on the club.

He said: “I think his ideas, he’s really clear that we need to press.

“He wants consistency as well on the way of playing and winning games and then obviously hard work.