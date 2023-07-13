The 23-year-old defender officially joined the Light Blues from Chelsea on a four-year deal on July 1.

Sterling began his career at the Stamford Bridge club - where he was first coached by the Rangers boss - and had loans spells with Coventry, Wigan, Blackpool and Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England Under-20 player had "quite a few clubs" interested in signing him this summer but he opted to join Beale who is revamping the Gers squad.

Rangers manager Michael Beale. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Speaking before Rangers' trip to Germany for a pre-season training camp, which he missed with a knock reportedly not deemed serious, Sterling said: "The first time I ever met him (Beale) I was about seven or eight.

"At Chelsea you start in development at six and you do that for two years then you join the academy at under-eight.

"He was head of south London - I am from north London - and he was dealing with the under-14s and I was under-13 and I used to play one (year) up with his boys' age group.

"That's when I first got coached by him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Chelsea, everything was about winning. You couldn't take second place.

"We always had to win and I feel it here as well. You need to win.

"None of my loans have been with winning teams.

"You have had to dig deep.

"So I have got that mentality, I have the winning mentality and it is now putting them both together to create something here to get the next trophy."

Sterling, primarily a right-back but who can play on the left, will in the first instance battle with Rangers captain James Tavernier for a starting place but is not fazed by the prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It is about competing together but I am not just tied down to one role.

"I can play many roles so I don't fear Tav being the captain, it is about competition...that's how everyone will get better.”

And Leon Balogun felt he was “coming home” after re-signing for Rangers on a one-year deal to become Beale’s seventh summer recruit.