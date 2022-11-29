The 54-year-old, whose five-year reign in charge of Indian club Real Kashmir came to an end in September, takes the reins from Jim McInally, who resigned as boss of the Balmoor club after 11 years at the helm.

“We would like to thank all the candidates who applied for this position and went through our interview process,” said a statement on Peterhead’s website.

“We were impressed with the high calibre of applicants, however Davie’s ambition and attributes stood out, making him the best man for the job.

Former Rangers manager David Robertson has taken over as the new manager of Peterhead.

“Aside from a wealth of experience both playing and coaching football, Davie has strong ties to the local community and is keen to foster those links as manager of Peterhead Football Club.”