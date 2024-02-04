Rangers' Fabio Silva celebrates scoring in the cinch Premiership win at Ibrox over Livingston. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire).

The Portuguese striker, who arrived in Glasgow from Wolves on loan last month, opened his Gers account after 40 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball inside the box to slam the ball past Livi keeper Shamal George.

Winger Rabbi Matondo added a second before the break with a deflected strike from distance and midfielder Todd Cantwell knocked in a cut-back by Northern Ireland’s Ross McCausland on 56 minutes to take Rangers to within three points of Celtic with a game in hand.

The Viaplay Cup winners also have the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup in their sights and welcome Ayr United to Ibrox next Saturday.

Rangers have won five in a row since the turn of the year and ahead of the visit of Aberdeen on Tuesday night, Silva told RangersTV: "It was amazing, the most important thing was the victory.

"We have had good results and it is important we continue with these with good moments.

"Everyone is involved in this and doing everything for Rangers to win titles in the final part of the season.

"The most important thing was the victory and the clean sheet and of course I am very happy to score my first goal because it is important.

"It was a little bit different for me because I played against three big centre-backs and it was a bit difficult to move.

"I like to move so they held me, but it was nice to be aware in the box, to feel when the ball comes and after I scored, I was very happy.

"Starting with me and finishing on Jack Butland we did a brilliant job in defensive and offensive, so the most important thing is the winning and now we have to prepare for the next game."

And boss Philippe Clement revealed defender Leon Balogun “probably broke something in his face” in Rangers’ win.

The 35-year-old had to be replaced by John Souttar after just 22 minutes at Ibrox after clashing with Livi’s Shaun Donnellan.

Asked about Balogun after the game, the Belgian said: “Not good and good in a way. It is not good because it is a bad injury, he probably broke something in his face.

“The positive side is he is a warrior and he is somebody with experience who already had things like that in the past.

“He believes he can be back fast with a mask so I hope that is the case.

"It is the medical staff who need to decide that.”

Rangers’ game in hand is against Ross County on February 14 but Gers fans will be excited about the possibility of going top of the table against Aberdeen.

Former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss Clement said: “That is the nice thing to be a fan. I have been a fan also before I was a player.

“That is a totally different life. We know what we need to do our job and that is with complete focus.

“If you start to think about others, you start to lose things yourself.