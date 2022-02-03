Giovanni van Bronckhorst blasts ‘naive’ Rangers after first-half derby collapse

Van Bronckhorst’s side fell behind inside the opening five minutes last night to a Reo Hatate goal at Celtic Park before the Japanese midfielder added a second then set up a third for Liel Abada before half-time.

The 3-0 loss consigned the Dutch coach to his first defeat since taking charge of the Ibrox club and saw Celtic move one point above them at the top of the Premiership table.

Despite an improved second-half display by Rangers, van Bronckhorst was left bemused by the manner in which his team started the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst (right) during last night’s defeat to Celtic. Pic by PA.

“It seemed like it was the first Old Firm game we’d played,” he said. “We know what the Old Firm will bring, what you have to do. But it seemed like we weren’t ready for it. You see the goals we gave away - it’s just sharpness, I cannot say otherwise.

“Not going with your man, not being ready for the battles - it was unbelievable, the first half I saw.

“Our Old Firm game started in the second half. We were much better, much more aggressive. But the first half, we gave the game away.

“For sure, it wasn’t something I expected when I see the training we had the focus we had before the game.

“But when the whistle blew, I think we were just waiting for the goal to be scored. For me, that’s impossible. We were too naive and deserved to be down 3-0, the way we played.”

Van Bronckhorst, who lost 5-1 on his first visit to Celtic Park as a Rangers player in 1998, will now seek an immediate response from his players.

“We had an honest conversation in the locker room after the game,” he said. “It’s a very tough environment to come to but we are not the first Rangers team to lose. I lost very big here in my first year as a player but became champion that year.

“Of course we wanted to win this game but these games don’t decide the championship. We still have many games to play and we need to be ready.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.