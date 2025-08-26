Hamza Igamane’s Rangers future was further cast into doubt after he sat out training ahead of the Champions League play-off against Club Brugge.

There was no sign of the Morocco striker two days after he reported an injury just as head coach Russell Martin asked him to get ready to come off the bench against St Mirren.

Martin appeared to be unconvinced over whether Igamane was injured and transfer speculation has intensified since the incident.

Lille are reported to have reopened talks with Rangers over a move for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with a potential switch to Feyenoord.

Martin, speaking in his media conference after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, said: “I wanted to bring him on around 60 minutes, and he said he has a sore quad so he can’t come on. He wouldn’t be on the bench if he’s not fit. So he said he’d done it warming up.

“We turned down a bid this week, but we’ll assess his injury and I have to trust Hamza so we’ll see what happens. As a human being I have to trust that he has done it in the warm up like he said and we’ll see.”

When asked earlier on Sky Sports if Igamane had refused to play, Martin said: “I don’t know. I have to trust him, but we’ll see.”

Igamane hit 16 goals in his debut season at Ibrox after an injury-hit start followed his move from Moroccan side AS Far, and he impressed with his touch and creativity once he got going.

However, he missed the start of pre-season training under Martin amid fitness issues and has only made three substitute appearances since.

There was better news on the striker front for Martin ahead of the trip to Belgium as Cyriel Dessers took part in the open part of the session at Rangers’ training ground in Milngavie.