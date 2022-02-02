How Aaron Ramsey signing marks another milestone in the rebirth of Rangers

The long-serving Rangers skipper signed in the summer of 2015 and was there when the Ibrox side gained promotion to the Premiership at the end of that season.

He has since welcomed Steven Gerrard to the club as manager and lifted the league championship trophy in May, something many interpreted as the culmination of the club’s sometimes traumatic return to the top table.

But the signing of Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus also feels significant. The Wales international has struggled to make an impact in Italy after suffering a series of injury issues and could take some time to get up to speed.

Rangers new boy Aaron Ramsey

But there is little doubt he is a potentially world-class operator and Tavernier believes the “magnitude” of the signing has sent out a message on the eve of Rangers’ crucial clash with Celtic at Parkhead.

Ramsey has been described as the biggest name to play in Scottish football since Roy Keane’s brief stint at Celtic during the 2005-6 season.

Whether he can prove the inspiration driving Rangers to a second successive title win remains to be seen. The midfielder will sit out the clash with Celtic but could feature against Hearts this weekend.

Tavernier looks around the dressing room and sees a very different team to the one he joined nearly seven years ago.

Alongside Ramsey there are players such as Ianis Hagi and Nigeria international Joe Aribo as well as Amad Diallo, another on-loan capture, this time from Manchester United.

Rangers are operating in a very different market to when Tavernier joined the club. The right-back himself was signed from Wigan Athletic.

The skipper believes Ramsey’s recruitment, which has even taken football observers in England aback, emphasises how the club’s reputation has been restored.

“I think he adds great depth to the squad with his quality and ability,” said Tavernier.

“We have seen over the years how much of a good player he is. To sign someone of that magnitude is really sending a statement out from the club - a player from Juventus. He’s here to help us continue building and strengthening the team to what we want at the end of the season.

“We have come on leaps and bounds throughout the whole club, from the academy to the first team to the stadium and everyone involved,” he added.

“We have pushed ourselves and moved in the direction where we want to be going. You saw that with Aaron joining yesterday, the magnitude of a signing like that, these are the steps we want to be taking to attract these kinds of players. We want to deliver and keep going in the right direction and continue to make ourselves stronger and better.”

Tavernier is also looking forward to establishing a connection with Diallo, who made a scoring debut in the 3-3 draw with Ross County on Saturday.

“I was really impressed with Amad coming straight in and starting - it can be a tough place Ross County and obviously it showed itself to be,” he said.

“I was really impressed with his performance. He is a left footed attacking winger who can get at defenders and put the real fear into them.