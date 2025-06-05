Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton boss has signed a three-year contract.

He will be joined at Ibrox by assistant head coach Matt Gill and performance coach Rhys Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin guided Southampton to promotion to the Premier League last year but was sacked in December following one win from their first 16 games.

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin has been confirmed as the new Rangers head coach. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Rangers finished last season under the caretaker management of former captain Barry Ferguson, having dismissed Philippe Clement in February.

Ex-Scotland defender Martin, who had a short loan spell as a player at Rangers in 2018, is tasked with wrestling power back from the other side of Glasgow after Celtic’s stranglehold on Scottish football continued with a 13th William Hill Premiership title in 14 seasons.

“From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history,” he told the club’s website. “Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of.”

Martin’s arrival is the latest in a series of major changes at the club.

An American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises secured a majority shareholding on Friday, while new sporting director Kevin Thelwell officially began work on Monday.